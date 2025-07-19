Nationals Break Bank to Sign Miguel Sime Jr. to Above-Slot Bonus Deal
The Washington Nationals are expected to sign their first-round pick on Saturday. But the Nats have reportedly signed their fourth-round pick to a huge deal.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Nationals signed pitcher Miguel Sime Jr. to a $2 million bonus.
More News: Interim Manager Miguel Cairo Gives Several Key Injury Updates
That commitment is significant. Sime was selected with the No. 111 pick and that pick’s slot value was $687,800. That meant the Nationals overpaid by more than $1 million to get him to sign with Washington and decline his commitment to LSU for baseball.
Sime was considered New York’s No. 1 prep prospect and played at Poly Prep in Brooklyn.
More News: Nationals Reliever Derek Law To Miss Season After Flexor Tendon Surgery
The deal could have ramifications for Eli Willits. The No. 1 overall pick is expected to sign and have a press conference before he heads to Florida to begin workouts at the team’s facility. The slot value for his selection is $11.08 million.
By overpaying by more than $1 million for Sime, the Nationals may be looking to sign Willets, a prep shortstop from Fort Cobb-Broxton in Oklahoma, to an under-slot deal.
It’s also possible the Nats are prepared to pay the full slot bonus. Washington has signed five other picks — Boston Smith (sixth round), Julian Tonghini (seventh round), Riley Maddox (eighth round), Texas A&M’s Wyatt Henseler (ninth round) and Hunter Hines (10th round).
More News: This One Thing Has Been Key To Nationals' Success This Season
Each was fourth-year collegiate seniors, which meant they had no option but to sign. The Nationals paid each well under slot. The five combined to sign for $85,000, per MLB.com, and their slot values were more than $1 million combined. It’s a tactic teams use to be able to pay certain players over slot.
The Nationals’ previous five first-round selections include Wake Forest infielder Seaver King (2024), LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (2023), IMG Academy (Florida) outfielder Elijah Green (2022), Winder-Barrow High School (Winder, Ga.) infielder Brady House and Oklahoma pitcher Cade Cavalli (2020).
More News: 4 Nationals Players Who Must Be Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline
Crews is on the Major League roster but is on the injured list. House was called up to the Majors and is the starting third baseman. Cavalli made had a cup of coffee with Nationals before suffering an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery in 2023. He is expected to be promoted to the Nationals sometime this season.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.