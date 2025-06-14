Nationals Call Up Former Dodgers Relief Pitcher, Place Andrew Chafin on IL
The Washington Nationals have made some roster moves after injuries have crept up on the team.
Despite the Nationals' attempts to improve in 2025, they are once again well under the .500 mark, and the front office is likely to become sellers again this summer. It has been a disappointing campaign, and things are seemingly heading in the wrong direction.
The rebuild is certainly taking a lot of time, and while there are some encouraging building blocks, there are many areas that need to improve.
One of those areas is the bullpen.
The unit has been inconsistent this year, and they recently suffered a significant blow with southpaw Andrew Chafin heading to the injured list.
To backfill that opening, they decided to call up right-hander Ryan Loutos, who they recently claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chafin has been one of the best relief pitchers for the team this campaign, and his absence will be noticed. So far with Washington, he has totaled a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched. While his WHIP is quite high, he has been able to find ways to navigate danger.
Loutos didn't pitch much in the Majors this season for the Dodgers, but his two outings weren’t good, allowing five runs combined.
Despite his struggles in the MLB, he was an effective pitcher in the minors for Los Angeles so far this year with a 1.69 ERA in 10.2 innings pitched.
The Nationals will be hoping that is the version of Loutos they see.
