Nationals Calling Up Former Yankees Player As Part of Latest Roster Moves
As the Washington Nationals try to bounce back from a tough weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, the team will have a couple of new arms joining the roster.
At the trade deadline, the Nationals cleared out a lot of their veterans on expiring deals as expected. Being able to move players and get prospects in return is important for the future of the franchise, as they hope to end this rebuild soon.
With some roster spots becoming available, some of the new faces that were brought in and some players in the minors are going to get a chance to prove themselves.
Recently, it was announced that pitchers Clayton Beeter and PJ Poulin will be heading to the Majors for Washington.
Beeter was acquired from the New York Yankees in the Amed Rosario trade, while Poulin was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.
With some openings in the bullpen after Kyle Finnegan, Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia were moved, both have a great opportunity to prove themselves for the Nationals in the second half of the campaign.
Beeter is a former second-round pick and has only had a couple of stints in the Majors with the Yankees. Across multiple levels this season, he has totaled a 4.23 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched. However, he does have a 15.0 K/9 innings rate, which is a ridiculous number.
Poulin also has an incredible strikeout rate with the Tigers organization this year, ringing up 62 batters in 42.2 innings pitched at the Triple-A level.
Washington likes both of their abilities to make hitters swing and miss, and they will be getting a chance to prove what they can do in the MLB going forward.
