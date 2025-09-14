Nationals Deadline Acquisition Clayton Beeter Records First Career Save
The Washington Nationals season might be officially over from a playoff perspective. But there's still plenty left to see on the field. They'll be looking for a manager going into 2026, meaning there's still time for the young core to showcase their talents for a new skipper.
One of the most important things for Washington this season has been the emergence of young pitching. Cade Cavalli, a former first round pick, got his first chance since 2022 to prove himself. Andrew Alvarez has impressed and Cole Henry, though hurt, was a reliable reliever.
At the deadline, the Nationals traded Amed Rosario to the New York Yankees in exchange for a package that included Clayton Beeter.
Beeter has been extremely impressive since arriving in Washington, and completed a career first during Sunday's game.
Beeter Records First Save During Dominant Stretch
Beeter, a former second round pick, has been a well regarded pitcher in his young career. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was sent to the Yankees in exchange for Joey Gallo. At the end of 2023, Beeter was considered a top 15 prospect in the Yankees system by MLB Pipeline.
The 26-year-old made his big league debut last season and is still considered a rookie. In his first 7.1 innings of work over the past two season with New York, he allowed eight runs while walking five and striking out six.
Ultimately, the Yankees opted to trade him for Rosario, meaning Beeter had the chance to compete for a spot in a Nationals bullpen that had just lost Kyle Finnegan.
He earned that spot very quickly and has become one of the best pitchers in the bullpen. Coming into Sunday, Beeter had thrown 17.2 innings, allowing four runs while striking out 24, a 12.2 K./9. His 2.04 ERA has been lock down since arriving in DC. Sunday was no different.
Beeter got to check a new accomplishment off the list, earning his first career save in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburg Pirates. The right hander threw one inning, allowing a hit, walking one and striking out three.
He lowered his Nationals ERA to 1.93.
In a bullpen without a true closer like Kyle Finnegan, Washington needs to find as many solid arms as they can.
Cole Henry, another rookie, was impressive all season and possibly earned himself a role in next year's bullpen. Another first round pick, Jackson Rutledge, has been solid as a reliever.
Beeter's end to the season should be enough for him to earn spot in the bullpen, and even get him some high leverage action next season. He has the stuff, the pedigree and the small sample performance for him to earn looks at getting saves, especially since he is getting opportunities this season.