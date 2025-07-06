Washington Nationals Set for Japanese Star's MLB Debut, Option Reliever
The Washington Nationals made the official move on Sunday and will start Shinnosuke Ogasawara in their series finale with the Boston Red Sox.
The Nationals announced via their communications account on X (formerly Twitter) Ogasawara was officially recalled from Triple-A Rochester as they optioned right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos to Rochester.
More News: Three Washington Nationals Ranked Among Top Trade Deadline Candidates
It’s the first Major League start for the 27-year-old Ogasawara, who drew plenty of buzz with the Nationals as their first Japanese player signed straight out of Asia. But he was beaten out for a rotation spot in spring training and was assigned to Rochester. He later developed an injury and missed time in the minor leagues.
Ogasawara six games in the minors, averaging four innings per start and posting a 4.50 ERA with 24 strikeouts and six walks.
More News: Nationals Could Push for Their Future With This Eye-Catching Trade
Loutos made his debut to in 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He started this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but only pitched three innings in two games. Washington later picked him up trying to address their issues in the bullpen.
He ended up pitching in eight games (just over 7 innings). Loutos went 1-0, but had an ERA of 9.82 and more walks than strikeouts (6-4).
More News: Nationals' Dave Martinez Becomes Third Manager to Reach Franchise Milestone
The Nationals pitching staff is struggling and they are changing it up to hopefully address the issues. They sit in the bottom third of the league in many categories.
Opposing hitters have a batting average of .263 which is tied for 26th with the Los Angeles Angels. Their 5.15 ERA is third-highest and one of three teams to have over an ERA above five on the season.
More News: Nationals Star James Wood Had Career Day After Accepting Home Run Derby Invite
They’ve struck out 698 batters, tied for 23rd in baseball and only eight teams have less than 700.
Washington has been struggling as of recent as they posted the worst record in the month of June as one of three who didn't hit double digit wins.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.