Nationals World Series Legend ‘Cherishes’ Memories with Washington
Howie Kendrick’s time with the Washington Nationals — and perhaps his entire career — is wrapped up in one moment.
Fresh off selection as the National League Championship Series in 2019, he and the Nationals were seeking the franchise’s first World Series championship. The series with the Houston Astros was down to Game 7 in Houston.
Kendrick gave the Nationals the lead for good in that 6-2 victory. His home run was a go-ahead shot off Houston pitcher Will Harris. It struck the screen on the right field line foul pole. But that made it fair.
And that made the Nationals champions.
What Howie Kendrick Remembers About his Nationals Years
Kendrick arrived in Washington at the 2017 trade deadline, as the Phillies dealt him for and cash considerations for McKenzie Mills and international signing bonus money.
He was still hitting well when the Nationals acquired him, and they liked him enough to sign him to a two-year, $7 million deal. But he ruptured his Achilles tendon in May and that ended his 2018 season.
In 2019, he came back and had a terrific year. He slashed 344/.395/.572 in 121 games, with 17 home runs and 62 RBI.
He was money in the postseason. In the NL Division Series, he hit a go-ahead grand slam in the 10th inning off Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly. In the NLCS, a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, he went 5-for-15 with four doubles and four RBI.
It safe to say that without Kendrick, the Nationals might not have a World Series title. For his part, Kendrick loved his time with Washington.
“To be able to bring a championship to this organization, the only one it’s had, it means a lot to me,” Kendrick said to MLB.com. “You always cherish those memories, and it's always got a place in my heart. That's why every time there's a celebration here to honor that, I'm happy to come back because it truly brings me back to a time where it was a joyous time in my career.”
Kendrick played 15 Major League seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He slashed .294/.337/.430 with 127 home runs and 724 RBI. He made the National League All-Star team in 2011. He also finished 14th in American League MVP voting with the Angeles in 2014.
He batted .300 or better five times in his career, including the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Washington.