Nationals Fast-Rising Prospect Draws Major Comparision to Texas Rangers Star
The Washington Nationals can thank the San Diego Padres for the strong foundation that is being built at the Major League level.
Their top building blocks, left fielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, were all acquired in the Juan Soto blockbuster trade a few years ago.
Outfielder Robert Hassell III, the top-rated prospect at the time of the trade, recently made his MLB debut with Jacob Young and Dylan Crews on the injured list.
Pitcher Jarlin Susana, another piece from that trade, is now a top prospect not only in the Nationals farm system, but baseball in general.
Those players are going to help push Washington out of what has been a lengthy rebuild, but it would certainly help if some of their own homegrown players started blossoming as well.
One player worth keeping an eye on in that regard is shortstop Luke Dickerson.
How High Did Luke Dickerson Move Up Nationals Prospect Rankings?
A second-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Morris Knolls High School in Rockaway, N.J., he has been garnering a lot of attention with his level of production in his first taste of professional baseball this season.
It took him a week of playing in the Florida Complex League of Rookie Ball before the Nationals had seen enough and promoted him to Single-A Fredericksburg.
The production has not stopped there, with Dickerson owning a .288/.398/.450 slash line with two home runs, seven doubles, 21 RBI and four stolen bases across 23 games and 98 plate appearances.
His first impression has been an incredible one, leading to a meteoric rise up the team’s prospect rankings put together by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
Dickerson was No. 10 coming into the year but is now No. 3, right behind Susana and third baseman Brady House and ahead of pitcher Travis Sykora.
McDaniel has been so impressed with the young middle infielder, he compared him to emerging Texas Rangers star left fielder, Wyatt Langford.
“Dickerson is the new name up here (I did a deep dive on him in this video) that reminds me of Wyatt Langford as a hitter. Dickerson was underrated in the draft because he was a late bloomer with a hockey background,” McDaniel wrote.
Langford, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, played in 44 minor league games after being drafted.
Less than a year later, he was on the Opening Day roster with the Rangers and has remained there since.
If Dickerson possesses the same kind of hit tools as Langford, the Nationals' offense is going to receive an incredible boost once he is ready for Major League play.