Nationals Finalize Contract With 2025 Second-Round Draft Selection Ethan Petry
The Washington Nationals have had a difficult 2025 season with a 41-61 record that puts them at the bottom of the National League East.
The good news is they have been developing their young talent extremely well, with multiple players forming a strong foundation to build upon in the coming years. MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, James Wood and more have been the focal point of the team, and with some very impressive picks in the 2025 MLB draft, they have plenty of room to grow further.
In addition to that, they have already managed to sign the large majority of their selections from this past draft, with only two remaining who haven't agreed to a deal to join the organization.
Recently, Washington finalized a contract with one of their higher-value picks from Day 1.
Which Draft Selection Did the Nationals Finalize a Deal With?
They signed second-round pick Ethan Petry from the South Carolina Gamecocks, as was reported by Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. He also noted that the value of the deal is $2.09 million.
Compared against the slot value of the 49th overall pick, this is about $105,000 over the $1,984,200 valuation. While not an exorbitant amount over that number, it is certainly an over-slot deal and one that will make things interesting when it comes to signing their remaining draft picks.
As of now, the only picks they haven't signed are 17th-round selection Bryce Molinaro from Penn State and 19th-round selection Mason Pike from Puyallup High School.
Pike is an intriguing one to keep an eye on, as he has already committed to Oregon State. As a two-way player, he could be one who would rather go to college given how late he was selected.
This has been a relatively quick turnaround in getting the deals done, as the team will now focus on trying to get those last two under contract so they can focus on developing them long-term.
