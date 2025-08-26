Nationals Get Marquee Home Opener as MLB Releases 2026 Schedule
The Washington Nationals will open the 2026 MLB regular season with a six-game road trip to the central and eastern time zone before opening the home portion of the schedule on April 3.
MLB released the entire regular season schedule on Tuesday, giving Nationals fans a glimpse of the 81 home and road games Washington will face next season. The Nats will face their usual NL East opponents, along with two series each against the rest of the National League. In addition, Washington will face all 15 American League teams in a three-game series, half of which will be in D.C.
Here is a look at the schedule highlights. Times and television designations will be announced later. The schedule for the Nationals starts on March 26 and ends on Sept. 27.
Opening Day, Season Finale
The Nationals will open the season on the road on Thursday, March 26 at the Chicago Cubs. Washington will likely wrap up spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday, March 22, giving them a chance to pick up an exhibition game or two (the Nats will announce their spring training schedule later this year). Washington will get a day off the following day, and then wrap up the series on Sunday, March 29, before a trip to Philadelphia to face the Phillies starting Monday, March 30.
The home opener will be on Friday, April 3, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which could mean an opportunity to see two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani pitch. The Nationals will host them for a three-game series, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals from April 6-8. Washington will wrap up the season at home against the New York Mets from Sept. 25-27.
Longest Homestand
The Nationals have a 10-game-homestand from Aug. 24-Sept. 2 without a day off. It’s starts with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies from Aug. 24-27. That is followed by a four-game series with the Miami Marlins from Aug. 28-31 and then a two-game series with the Atlanta Braves from Sept. 1-2. The homestand beats out Washington’s nine-game homestand before the All-Star break from July 3-12, which features the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees.
Longest Road Trip
The Nationals face their longest road trip before their longest homestand. From Aug. 14-23 Washington has three-game series with the New York Mets (Aug. 14-16), the Texas Rangers (Aug. 18-20) and the Miami Marlins (Aug. 21-23). The Monday between the Mets series and the Rangers series is a travel day.
Division Games
Washington plays 10 NL East games in March and April — three with Philadelphia, four with Atlanta and three with the Mets. The Nationals play 10 in May, including three with Miami, four with the Mets and three with the Braves. In June, Washington has seven division games, with three against the Marlins and four against the Phillies.
The Nationals will play two division games in July — the beginning of a road series with the Braves. That spills into August, where Washington will play 15 NL East game — two against Atlanta, four against Philadelphia, three against the Mets and six against Miami. In September, the Nationals have seven divisional games — two against Atlanta, two against Philadelphia and three against the Mets.
Holidays
The Nationals will be at Miami for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. Washington will be at Cleveland for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. The Nationals will be at Tampa Bay for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21. Washington will also be home for the Fourth of July when it hosts Pittsburgh. Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, is a road trip to San Diego.