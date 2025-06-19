Washington Nationals Reliever Considered Prime MLB Trade Deadline Candidate
For a while there, the Washington Nationals looked like they had a chance to make a surprise run toward a National League wild card spot.
After June 4, the Nats were 29-32 and were a strong run away from being right in the mix for a playoff spot.
Instead, they have gone 1-11 in their last 12 including an embarrassing 10-game losing streak that has featured a sweep against the Miami Marlins and two losses at home to the lowly Colorado Rockies.
While it's frustrating for fans, the run gives the front office a clear directive for how to handle the July 31 MLB trade deadline, and that is to sell.
When it comes time for general manager Mike Rizzo to start making calls, he'll have one of the most valuable chips to play of any team at the deadline in closer Kyle Finnegan.
The 33-year-old has done nothing but perform like a strong closer or elite setup option since entering the Major Leagues in 2020.
His career-worst ERA mark is 3.76, and his 3.12 for 2025 is his best mark since the abbreviated 2020 campaign.
Writing for MLB.com, insider and analyst Mark Feinsand listed the righty as one of his 14 prime trade candidates to move and fetch an impressive haul by the end of July 31.
"Late-inning relievers are always in demand this time of year, so Finnegan – who has 18 saves and a 3.12 ERA in 26 appearances – should draw significant interest from a number of contenders," Feinsand wrote. "An All-Star in 2024, Finnegan ranks in the 65th percentile in ground-ball rate (45.6%) and his 96.1 mph average fastball ranks in the 80th percentile."
Feinsand named the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds as the best suitors for Finnegan's services, but the reality is that any number of contending teams would love to add a high-leverage option like the Texas native to their bullpen mix.
Individual relievers have a fairly limited impact on a season by the nature of their role, but with how valuable they can be if they get hot in the playoffs, that does not stop teams from paying premiums for them at the deadline, especially when teams up their bids to prevent other clubs from landing the players they want.
Rizzo has done a phenomenal job converting veteran talent into quality prospects on the whole during his tenure, and by trading Finnegan, he could give himself another opportunity to supplement the team's impressive young core.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.