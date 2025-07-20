Nationals Have Let Other Teams Know Who Is Available at MLB Trade Deadline
With less than two weeks until the trade deadline, the new regime of the Washington Nationals are preparing to get back parts for their rebuild.
After it looked like the franchise was getting closer to reaching some sort of light at the end of the tunnel, things have fallen back off the rails this season, getting to the point where the ownership group felt it was best to fire longtime executive Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez.
That threw a wrench in the system ahead of the MLB draft that occurred during All-Star weekend, and it could impact how they approach things at the upcoming trade deadline.
More News: Teams Calling Nationals About Their Ace, GM Says He'll Listen to Offers
But according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, a plan is being put into place.
"The Washington Nationals are letting teams know that Kyle Finnegan, Josh Bell, Amed Rosario, Mike Soroka and Nathaniel Lowe all are available," the insider reported.
None of those names come as a surprise.
Kyle Finnegan should have been dealt last year, and after they were able to surprisingly re-sign him this past winter, getting something of value back for the reliever needs to happen this time around.
More News: Nationals Predicted to Trade Kyle Finnegan to Division Rival at Trade Deadline
Josh Bell has been a trade deadline mover the past three seasons, getting shipped by the Nationals to the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal back in 2022 before the Cleveland Guardians dealt him to the Miami Marlins in 2023 and the Marlins traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks last year.
Amed Rosario and Michael Soroka are interesting pieces, since Rosario is more of a specialist against left-handed pitching who can play multiple positions across the diamond in both the infield and outfield, while Soroka has pedigree as a first-round pick, but has had injuries derail his career.
Neither project to get much back in return, but something is better than nothing.
More News: Nationals Have Five Players Listed as Trade Chips Ahead of Deadline
Nathaniel Lowe is the most interesting player who is seemingly being made available.
Acquired this past offseason in a trade with the Texas Rangers to solve their first base issues, he has another year of club control remaining and there aren't a whole lot of first base options in Washington's farm system.
But the Nationals need to get as much back as possible during this deadline, and that could involve moving players who aren't just rentals.
It will be interesting to see just how aggressive Washington decides to be with their fire sale before July 31, but according to at least one prominent insider, multiple players are now being officially made available.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.