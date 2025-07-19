Nationals Predicted to Trade Kyle Finnegan to Division Rival at Trade Deadline
As the Washington Nationals start up the second half of the season, it has once again been a disappointing year in 2025.
After seeing some glimpses that their young core might be emerging in 2024, it has been a step in the wrong direction or a lateral direction for the Nationals.
This is a team that has some budding stars in James Wood and MacKenzie Gore. However, a good chunk of the rest of the roster isn’t performing up to expectations and some of their young talent has regressed in 2025.
With the franchise also being hesitant to spend money on veterans to help out, the rebuild for Washington has been going on for quite some time now.
After winning 71 games for the past two campaigns, that is the same direction that the Nationals are trending in once again. With losing becoming the norm, the team did recently clean house by firing both their manager and general manager.
While the new regime will take some time to adjust, the Nationals will be sellers when the trade deadline rolls around once again.
Sam Blum of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that the Nationals would trade their closer to one of their two division rivals in the playoff race.
“Now on an expiring contract, he’s of no use to a team that is far out of the playoff race, largely because of its awful bullpen. But Finnegan has been good, and two division rivals can use some help, namely the Phillies and Mets," he wrote.
With the Nationals not going anywhere and Finnegan on an expiring deal, trading him makes sense this summer. Arguably, after coming off making the All-Star team with a year of control at the time, Washington should have pulled the trigger on a deal last year.
However, the right-hander has performed well this campaign, totaling a 3.12 ERA and 18 saves.
While he might not be considered a great closer for a team hoping to win a World Series, he is proven in the role and will be sought after.
For both the Phillies and the Mets, relief help is going to be a top priority. As what will be a rental for either team, the cost shouldn’t be too high. However, a decent prospect should be enough for Washington to part ways with the 33-year-old.
This marks another season in which the Nationals are going to be sellers, and the franchise has to start figuring out a direction forward. While there is young talent on the team, some of it is underperforming, and the rebuild continues on.
