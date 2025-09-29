Nationals Have Not Told Miguel Cairo His Status As Manager Going Forward
The Washington Nationals played their final game of the 2025 season on Sunday, and it could have been the last time that interim manager Miguel Cairo served in the role of skipper for this franchise.
Promoted from bench coach on July 6 after his good friend Dave Martinez was fired alongside longtime general manager Mike Rizzo, the 17-year Major League Baseball player could be looking for a new home before the start of next season.
That's because the Nationals are largely expected to bring in someone new under Paul Toboni, the man they hired to lead their baseball operations team going forward. And based on the way things transpired under Cairo, it's not hard to imagine the new regime will look to completely start fresh.
Nationals Have Not Informed Miguel Cairo About His Future
At the time of writing, Washington has not informed Cairo about his status as the team's manager. That was initially reported by Mark Zuckerman of MASN before the season finale that took place on Sunday, a game the Nationals lost at home against the Chicago White Sox by a score of 8-0.
"Today, I've got a game to manage, and I’m going to do my best to get a W. And tomorrow, we don't know," Cairo stated before the contest got underway.
A loss in that fashion certainly didn't help Cairo's case. Recording one hit and getting held scoreless in the finale was not the send off anyone had hoped for, and that loss put the interim manager's record at 29-43.
Like usually is the case when a new decision maker is hired, it seems like Toboni will want to get his own people into the organization. Zuckerman said as much when discussing Cairo's future.
"With Paul Toboni set to be officially announced as the organization's new president of baseball operations this week, Cairo and his entire coaching staff should learn their fates relatively soon. The expectation is that Toboni will hire a new manager, who in turn will hire a new coaching staff. But until told otherwise, Cairo remains a candidate," the insider shared.
It's not clear exactly who Toboni would be interested in hiring. However, considering his professional career has only been with the Boston Red Sox, it seems likely that he'll be leaning on some people he works with there or had experience with in the past. But how things get filled in will be seen at a later date.
In the meantime, Cairo will wait to get some more concrete information about his job status. Because if he's not hired to be the team's full-time manager, he'll likely have another job on a different staff waiting for him soon.