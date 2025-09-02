Nationals Manager Miguel Cairo Got ‘Chills’ Watching Rookies Make History
Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo had a front-row seat for franchise history on Monday afternoon at Nationals Park.
The Nationals defeated the Miami Marlins, 2-0. Starting on the mound was rookie Andrew Alvarez and catching was another rookie C.J. Stubbs. Alvarez was called up to take the rotation spot of MacKenzie Gore after he moved to the injured list. For the pair, they made franchise history in several ways.
Alvarez and Stubbs became the first Nationals rookie pitcher and catcher to make their MLB debut on the same day since Sept. 4, 2008, when Shairon Martis and Luke Montz played their first MLB games on the same day. They were also the first battery to do it for any MLB team since Pittsburgh’s Quinn Priester and Endy Rodriguez did it on July 17, 2023.
“I was having chills because I was excited for them,” Cairo said in his post-game press conference. “That’s their first time in the big leagues and one was catching the other. Every time you go out there and you’ve made it to the big leagues, all the hard work they did in the minor leagues [paid off].
“For [Alvarez] to pitch like that and for [Stubbs to] catch like that, it’s an awesome feeling. It was awesome to see them perform the way they did.”
Miguel Cairo on Alvarez, Stubbs
Both Alvarez and Stubbs did something no other Nationals rookie had ever done in their debut on Monday.
Alvarez won his first Major League game. Alvarez became the first pitcher in Nationals history, dating back to 2005 when the franchise moved from Montreal, to throw at least five scoreless innings in his MLB debut, according to Baseball Reference. He gave up a hit, struck out five and walked four. Cairo pulled him after five innings to preserve the lead and give the ball to the bullpen to close it out.
“We followed the plan,” Cairo said. “He did a really good job in the first four innings, and in the fifth it was a little bit harder, and the top of the order was coming up [in the sixth]. I didn’t want to take the chance.”
As for Stubbs, the younger brother of Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs, he became the first Nationals catcher to catch a shutout in his Major League debut. He went 0-for-3 at the plate. He was promoted to the Majors last week but didn’t make his debut until Monday.
“He knows what he’s doing behind the plate,” Cairo said. “His brother has played in the big leagues, and he knows how to catch a game. He was composed. He called a good game.”
Now that the pair have their feet wet in the Majors, they have a memory for a lifetime.