Nationals Hidden Gem This Season Has Been Found on the Pitching Staff
There has not been much to get excited about when it comes to the Washington Nationals this season.
They are going to miss the postseason for the sixth consecutive year since winning the World Series in 2019. What looked to be a franchise on the rise in 2024 came crashing back to Earth in 2025. Regression has hit the team hard, leaving them in a tough spot heading into the offseason.
Major decisions have to be made this winter. The team will have to find a full-time general manager and manager to help get the franchise back on track. Roster-wise, there are no surefire building blocks outside of starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, shortstop CJ Abrams and left fielder James Wood.
That has been the biggest disappointment this year. Young players who showed a lot of promise last year have taken a step back. But there is one player who has emerged unexpectedly in 2025 as a hidden gem for the franchise.
Brad Lord Has Exceeded All Expectations for Nationals
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report picked a hidden gem for each team in baseball this year. For the Nationals, he selected pitcher Brad Lord. The rookie right-hander was certainly worthy of such a distinction, blowing away all expectations that were on him coming into the year, going back to spring training.
Not much was thought of the former 18th-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. His progress through the minor league system wasn’t rapid; he was still in High-A in 2023. This past winter, part of his offseason workout was working at Home Depot. While unorthodox, it clearly worked.
Lord came into spring training and immediately caught the eye of coaches. He performed so well that Washington added him to their Opening Day roster in the bullpen. His role changed throughout the campaign, starting as a relief pitcher but eventually being asked to pitch from the rotation.
The yo-yoing isn’t something everyone can handle, but the rookie took it in stride. He has made 45 appearances this season, 16 of which have been starts. A 4.21 ERA has been recorded across 115.1 innings with a bWAR of 1.6. Given that he was projected for a 0.0 WAR coming into the season, he has blown away expectations.
After producing a 2.43 ERA across 25 starts in the minor leagues last year, Lord has put himself squarely on the radar for a rotation spot in 2026. Gore is locked in as the ace, with Cade Cavalli looking to cement a role as well. Josiah Gray will be back, too, but there will likely be at least two spots up for grabs. Lord looks like an early favorite to secure one of those openings.