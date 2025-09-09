Nationals’ Keibert Ruiz Reveals Frustration After Latest Injury Setback
Keibert Ruiz just wants to play. For now, the Washington Nationals catcher’s body won’t allow it.
Ruiz was removed from his injury rehab assignment last week when he experienced headaches after a rehab game on Thursday in the minor leagues. He was behind the plate that night and he absorbed a foul ball of his mask during the game. He reported headaches the next day and the Nationals put a stop to a rehab assignment they hoped would allow Ruiz to return to the lineup as early as this week.
He has been on the seven-day concussion injury list since July 6. On June 23 was hit in the head by a foul ball while standing in the dugout during a game and then took a foul ball to his mask while catching on July 5. He’s been on the IL ever since, a two-month stay that Ruiz admitted to reporters on Tuesday was frustrating him.
Keibert Ruiz’s Injury Frustration
The Nationals have fewer than 20 games remaining this season and it’s unclear whether he’ll return this season. His hope was that he would be able to get back behind the plate for at least a few weeks. Those hopes are now becoming more remote. He’s at a loss as to why it’s taken him so long to get past the symptoms.
“It’s really frustrating that I’ve been dealing with this for what, two months?” said Ruiz, who spoke to reporters, including Mark Zuckerman at MASN. “But I feel obviously better than the first time I got hit. I’m just trusting in God that everything’s going to be alright.”
The Nationals are heavily invested in Ruiz’s future and are unlikely to rush him given the nature of the injury and his slow recovery process. He is signed to an eight-year, $50 million deal that connects him to the Nationals through the 2030 season. But this has been a down year for the 27-year-old offensively. Before the injury he slashed .247/.277/.318 with just two home runs and 25 RBI. That’s a contrast from his past two seasons, during which he hit at least 13 home runs, including a career-high 18 in 2023.
The Nationals acquired Ruiz as part of a massive trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. The Nationals shipped Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Dodgers for Ruiz, pitcher Josiah Gray, pitcher Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.
Right now, Washington is relying on Riley Adams and Jorge Alfaro behind the place. The Nationals also lost Drew Millas to a season-ending injury earlier this season.