Nationals Make Move to Replace Amed Rosario on Active Roster
The Washington Nationals have had a difficult 2025 season all-around, and in doing so, have somewhat positioned themselves to sell off some of their talents during the MLB trade deadline this year.
After dealing utility player Amed Rosario to the New York Yankees recently, they had a roster spot to fill, primarily in the infield, as they could use someone to fill his role. Potentially finding a younger option would be beneficial as it would allow them to focus on development more than anything.
With that said, they have formally announced their decision as to who will take over Rosario's spot, as infielder José Tena was recalled to the MLB roster, which was confirmed by a team report.
Tena has had a few chances at the MLB level over the years, previously with the Cleveland Guardians back in 2023, and then a split season in 2024 between them and the Nationals. His stint in the second half of 2024 with Washington was actually quite impressive, as in 41 games he slashed .274/.305/.363 with 15 RBI and 14 runs.
This season has been slightly less impressive comparatively, as in 44 games he is slashing .248/.325/.365 with 18 runs, 13 RBI, 33 strikeouts and 15 walks. In the field, he has had a bit of a tough time this year as well, with five errors in 92 chances, good for a .946 fielding rate.
He still has plenty of time to develop, though, and should have a pretty good chance to get some playing time in rotation with Brady House or Luis García Jr., but the priority will be on those two for now, presumably.
