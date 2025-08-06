Nationals Match Feat Not Reached in 22 Seasons in Loss to Athletics
It’s been a rough stretch for the Washington Nationals, which coincides with the passing of the MLB trade deadline.
At the deadline, the Nats traded off several players, including pitchers Michael Soroka, Andrew Chafin and Kyle Finnegan, along with utility man Amed Rosario.
That required the Nationals to fill in some roster spots with players from the minor leagues. The losses, while necessary to re-stock the farm system, have taken their toll in record-matching fashion.
The Nationals’ Awful Last Four Games
Washington started the post-trade deadline schedule at home against the Milwaukee Brewers, one of the hottest teams in baseball and the leaders of the National League Central Division.
It was not a pretty series. The Nationals lost all three games. The Brewers won the first game by a score of 16-9. The second game was an 8-2 victory for Milwaukee. The finale turned into a 14-3 Brewers rout.
The Nats received an off day on Monday to take a breath and prepare to host the Athletics on Tuesday. But that didn’t help.
Washington lost the game, 16-7. The Nationals have lost six straight games, but the last four are the focus of a rather stupendous feat.
The Nationals Match a 22-Year-Old Feat
During the game, MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reported that during Tuesday’s game the Nationals pitching staff had allowed 100 baserunners in a four-game stretch. That includes hitters reaching by base hit, walk or hit by pitch.
In doing so, Washington became the first team since the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies to allow at least 100 baserunners in a four-game span, per Stathead.
The funny part? That Phillies team went on to win the National League pennant and play in the World Series, where they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.
This Nationals team will have no such luck.
The Nationals’ Remaining Season
Washington is 44-68 after Tuesday’s loss and trying to avoid its sixth straight losing season. To avoid it, the Nats will have to reach 81 victories.
To achieve that, the Nationals would have to go an historic heater. Washington would have to win 37 of its final 50 games to achieve a .500 record.
Washington has won 71 games in each of its last two seasons. To match that for a third season, the Nationals would have to win 27 of their final 50 games.
The first order of business after the season will be to hire a new manager and general manager in an attempt to turn the franchise around.
