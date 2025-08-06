Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Match Feat Not Reached in 22 Seasons in Loss to Athletics

The Washington Nationals have done something in their last four games that no team has done since the 1993 season.

Matthew Postins

Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals hats and gloves in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park.
Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals hats and gloves in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
It’s been a rough stretch for the Washington Nationals, which coincides with the passing of the MLB trade deadline.

At the deadline, the Nats traded off several players, including pitchers Michael Soroka, Andrew Chafin and Kyle Finnegan, along with utility man Amed Rosario.

That required the Nationals to fill in some roster spots with players from the minor leagues. The losses, while necessary to re-stock the farm system, have taken their toll in record-matching fashion.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws in a blue jersey and blue hat
Aug 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Nationals Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Nationals’ Awful Last Four Games

Washington started the post-trade deadline schedule at home against the Milwaukee Brewers, one of the hottest teams in baseball and the leaders of the National League Central Division.

It was not a pretty series. The Nationals lost all three games. The Brewers won the first game by a score of 16-9. The second game was an 8-2 victory for Milwaukee. The finale turned into a 14-3 Brewers rout.

The Nats received an off day on Monday to take a breath and prepare to host the Athletics on Tuesday. But that didn’t help.

Washington lost the game, 16-7. The Nationals have lost six straight games, but the last four are the focus of a rather stupendous feat.

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile catches a baseball while wearing a red jersey and red hat
Aug 3, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile (51) catches a sacrifice fly RBI by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Brandon Lockridge (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Nationals Match a 22-Year-Old Feat

During the game, MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reported that during Tuesday’s game the Nationals pitching staff had allowed 100 baserunners in a four-game stretch. That includes hitters reaching by base hit, walk or hit by pitch.

In doing so, Washington became the first team since the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies to allow at least 100 baserunners in a four-game span, per Stathead.

The funny part? That Phillies team went on to win the National League pennant and play in the World Series, where they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.

This Nationals team will have no such luck.

Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo gestures with four fingers while wearing a red hoodie and blue hat
Jul 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo talks to players before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Nationals’ Remaining Season

Washington is 44-68 after Tuesday’s loss and trying to avoid its sixth straight losing season. To avoid it, the Nats will have to reach 81 victories.

To achieve that, the Nationals would have to go an historic heater. Washington would have to win 37 of its final 50 games to achieve a .500 record.

Washington has won 71 games in each of its last two seasons. To match that for a third season, the Nationals would have to win 27 of their final 50 games.

The first order of business after the season will be to hire a new manager and general manager in an attempt to turn the franchise around.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

