Nationals Prospect Juan Reyes Named Dominican Summer League Pitcher of Week
Juan Reyes snapped a two-month Washington Nationals streak without a player or pitcher of the week in the minor leagues.
Reyes, a 20-year-old left-hander who plays for the Nationals’ Dominican Summer League team, was named the DSL pitcher of the week for July 28-Aug. 3.
He is the first Nationals prospect to win a weekly award since pitcher Travis Sthele won the pitcher of the week award in the South Atlantic League for the week of June 2-8. He was pitching for the High-A Wilmington Blue Crabs.
Juan Reyes’ Award-Worthy Performance
Reyes pitched just one game last week, but he was a great one. Against the DSL Twins, he threw five innings, giving up one hit and no walks as he struck out six.
It wrapped up a terrific month for Reyes, who went 3-1 with a 2.05 ERA in four starts. He allowed just 15 hits, five earned runs and three walks as he struck out 18. Batters hit .195 against him for the month.
He also made his first start of August on Monday against the DSL Giants. He went five innings, allowing four hits, one run and no walks against four strikeouts.
He’s had a great season after 10 starts. He is 4-2 with a. 2.44 ERA, which includes one complete-game shutout. He has 43 strikeouts and 10 walks in 48 innings. Batters are hitting just .218 against him and he has a 1.00 WHIP.
Juan Reyes’ Nationals History
The Nationals signed Reyes as an international free agent in 2023 out of Panama. He didn’t pitch in 2023 as he was placed first on the 7-day injured list and then the 60-day IL, which effectively ended his season in the short-season DSL.
He was activated on June 2 of last year for his first DSL season and he started eight games, finishing with an 0-3 record and a 4.15 ERA. He only pitched 13 innings.
While he had a high ERA, he only allowed eight hits. He struck out 11 and walked four. Batters only hit .182 against him and he finished with a WHIP of 0.92.
He is not among the organization’s Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.
