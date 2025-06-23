Washington Nationals ON SI

Washington Nationals' Michael Soroka Sets New Personal Strikeout Record

Washington Nationals starter Michael Soroka sent a new career-high by the end of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Maddy Dickens

Jun 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches the ball during the second inning against The Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches the ball during the second inning against The Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka set a new career-high in strikeouts in his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The veteran pitched 5.1 inning and when he left the game he had 10 strikeouts to give him a new single-game career high, according to Nationals Communications

His previous career high came in his last start. He struck out nine batters on Tuesday in a 10-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

That wasn’t the only time he struck out nine hitters in a game. He did the same thing on July 14, 2019, against the San Diego Padres.

Against the Dodgers, he finished his outing by allowing two hits, three earned runs and two walks. The Nationals ended up losing the game, 13-7, and will head to San Diego to start a series with the Padres on Monday.

Soroka signed with the Nationals on a one-year deal during the offseason. He is 3-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 10 starts. He spent nearly a month on the injured list earlier this year with a right arm biceps strain.

Last season he went 0-10 for the White Sox as a part-time starter and reliever, his worst season as a pro and with a team that set the MLB record for most losses in a season.

Soroka made his Major League debut in May of 2018 with the Atlanta Braves. He spent his first four seasons with the Braves. In 2019 he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA and made his only All-Star Game. He was also second in National League rookie of the year voting and sixth in NL Cy Young voting.

Soroka missed all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with an Achilles injury, as he had a setback during rehab and re-tore it.

Washington continues to struggle as the Nationals creep up on the halfway point of the season. They have lost 13 of their last 15 games and won't get back home until July 1 where they will face a 1-2 punch of solid American League teams — the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox. 

The Nats are fighting to stay out of last place in the National League East currently as they’re just above the Miami Marlins. They’re currently 14.5 games out of first (behind the New York Mets).

