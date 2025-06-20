Nationals Move Veteran Slugger to Red Sox in Proposed Deal by Former MLB Executive
If the Washington Nationals had any glimmer of hope at making a postseason run this year, it was extinguished over the last few weeks.
After beating the Texas Rangers 2-0 on June 6 to push their record to 30-33 on the season, the team lost 11 consecutive games to drop their mark to 30-44.
They snapped the losing streak on June 19 courtesy of a James Wood walk-off home run against the Colorado Rockies.
More News: Nationals Fall in Farm System Rankings After Several Graduations
But if there were any doubts about the direction the franchise would take ahead of the MLB trade deadline, they have now been put to rest, with the Nationals look like clear sellers.
Washington has a few intriguing trade chips at their disposal, with closer Kyle Finnegan likely being the most sought after.
An established late-game option, plenty of contenders are in need of bullpen help and he could be plugged into a high-leverage role right away.
More News: Nationals Star James Wood Joins Elite Group of Sluggers With Walk-Off Blast
Another player to keep an eye on is first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since being acquired in an offseason trade from the Texas Rangers in exchange for relief pitcher Robert Garcia.
Several teams around the league need help at first base and Lowe, despite a .227/.294/.376 slash line and 90 OPS+, would be an upgrade for many.
He has managed to hit 10 home runs and 12 doubles with 45 RBI, providing some pop and run production in the middle of the Nationals’ order.
More News: Nationals Will Face Dodgers' Megastar Shohei Ohtani on the Mound this Weekend
One team that he would be a fit for is the Boston Red Sox, with whom Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has proposed a deal.
The former MLB executive has pitched Lowe being sent to the Red Sox in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Payton Tolle in a one-for-one swap.
It would be the second time in less than a year that the slugging first baseman was traded for a left-handed pitcher.
More News: Nationals Predicted To Have 'A Boring Sale' Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
This is a deal that both sides would be happy with.
Boston adds a veteran to the middle of its order to try to offset the loss of Rafael Devers -- who was traded to the San Francisco Giants -- while addressing a glaring need at first base.
Washington receives a high-upside pitcher, who was a second-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, who possess an electric arm.
Tolle has struck out 70 batters in 43.2 innings with only 13 walks. The stuff he possesses is legitimate, adding another power arm with upside to their farm system that also includes Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.