Nationals One of Two Teams with Two Players in NL Top 10 in Doubles
The Washington Nationals are currently in the midst of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins, and while the Marlins are ahead in the National League East (66-77), the Nationals dominated the opener. On Monday, they clinched a 15-7 win, inching them one step closer to another series victory.
Last week, Washington recorded their first sweep of the season at home, and sure enough, it was against Miami. Heading into this series, the Nationals were feeling rather confident which became apparent on Monday night. Morale was high, energy was radiating from the ballpark and for once, Washington fans had an inkling that the night was going to be on their side.
As expected, the evening was filled with multiple runs, giving the Nationals a hefty lead right off the bat. This hasn't been the case in most of their games this season, so this was a refreshing win. As a whole, the team has been suffering in terms of overall success, but two players are on the rise and serve as valuable assets to the group.
Abrams, Wood Named to NL Top 10 in Doubles
Two young Nationals players, shortstop CJ Abrams and left fielder James Wood, are proudly sitting on the National League Top 10 list for doubles this season. Although this wasn't exactly a pretty year for Washington, they are one of the few teams to have two players on the list. In fact, the New York Mets are the only other franchise to double-up in the NL.
Abrams has had one of his most prolific seasons this year. During his latest matchup against the Marlins, he smacked his 100th career double, making it clear why his name has been circulating around the Major Leagues so frequently. This season alone, he has surpassed 30 doubles.
Wood has been just as productive with over 30 doubles. Since making his MLB debut in 2024, he has hit 46 doubles. While the duo does not hold the highest number in the National League at this time, it is a major accomplishment for the franchise to have two players make the list this season.
With yet another victory against Miami behind them, they will enter their second game on Tuesday with hopefully just as much vitality as they had on Monday. The franchise stands a strong chance of making a second clean sweep, but this time, on Marlin territory.