Nationals Pitcher Leaves Game Against Toronto Blue Jays with Apparent Injury
After losing their opening series to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Washington Nationals were hoping to turn things around against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Taking the mound for the Nationals in the first game was Michael Soroka. The right-hander was a free agent signing by Washington, as the franchise was taking a chance on the former All-Star to turn around his career.
The one-year, $9 million deal figured to be a low-risk signing for the Nationals, but so far the results don’t appear to be good.
In his first start of the year, things did not go well for the 27-year-old. Soroka allowed four runs on five hits. But the real troubling sign came to toward the end of his start.
After a bad pitch in the dirt, the right-hander left the game with the athletic trainer clenching his fist.
Injuries have unfortunately derailed the former All-Star’s career and this chance to start with the Nationals felt like it could be one last opportunity for him to try and be an effective starter again.
Depending on the severity of the injury, Washington is fortunate to have some depth in their starting rotation. While the team did pencil in Soroka to be a starter for them, they didn’t rely on him to be healthy.
Hopefully, it isn’t anything too serious for the right-hander, but leaving the game with the athletic trainer and clenching a fist on the throwing arm isn’t an encouraging sign.
It hasn’t been an ideal start to the campaign for the Nationals, and the latest injury news doesn’t help that.