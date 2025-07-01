Nationals Places Top Pitching Prospect Tyler Stuart on the Minor League IL
Tyler Stuart has been one of the better pitchers that the Washington Nationals have been looking at as a prospect to potentially bring up to the Majors, especially since they’re having so many issues on the mound recently. Unfortunately, Stuart is heading back to the 7-day injury list with an ongoing elbow issue.
Bobby Blanco, Nats insider for MASNsports, reported that Stuart began the season on the injury list with an elbow injury. MLB pipeline has the right-handed pitcher listed as the number 14 prospect for the Nationals.
On the season Stuart has made appearances in 10 games, with 9 starts, and is 2-2 overall. In just over 36 games he’s struck out 36 batters and held opponents to a .265 hitting average. On top of that his ERA is 4.29 and he’s only thrown three home run balls.
His first season in the minors was in 2022, when he only appeared in three games. The next two seasons, he made appearances in 46 games and went 11-10 over both seasons. He averaged an ERA of 3.16 and totaled up almost 250 strikeouts.
For the entirety of his minors career he’s had 57 starts, 59 games, and went 13-12 overall with a 3.44 ERA. He’s tallied 290 strikeouts and held the hitting average to a .242.
Washington needs all the help it can get on the mound. In the last month, they have performed in the bottom third of the league in numbers categories. They have the third-worst ERA with 4.99, almost as bad as the Colorado Rockies. They’ve thrown the most home runs as only two teams threw more than 40 in June -- the Nationals and the Mariners.
Stuart is hopefully not going to be out long and can get back into the rotation to keep helping the Double-A Harrisburg team.
