Nationals Preparing for Another MLB Trade Deadline of Selling and Prospect Collection
The Washington Nationals didn’t come into the 2025 MLB regular season with massive expectations, but they have failed to even live up to the modest ones that were placed on them.
After winning 71 games in back-to-back campaigns, it is going to be an uphill battle to even reach that mark this year.
Regression certainly wasn’t expected, but that is what is occurring and led to general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez being fired a few weeks ago.
Some of the young players on the roster have not taken the steps forward the franchise was hoping for and a lot of their veteran offseason additions have not panned out.
That has led to the Nationals struggling to consistently perform, currently owning an abysmal record of 39-60 entering play on July 21. Only the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies have fewer victories.
Given their underwhelming performance on the field, Washington is preparing to be sellers for the fifth consecutive year ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
“The Nationals have been sellers since 2021, and they could continue to grow their organizational depth through that strategy this season,” wrote Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.
Several players could garner some interest on the market around the league ahead of the July 31 deadline.
Closer Kyle Finnegan has the highest likelihood of being moved after the team oddly decided against trading him away last year.
He has converted 18 saves this season and provides a team with plenty of late-game experience with 106 career saves.
After being non-tendered early last winter and eventually brought back on a one-year, $5.38 million deal, it is fair to say Finnegan isn’t part of the long-term plans in Washington.
Another player to keep an eye on is first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who was acquired this past offseason in a trade with the Texas Rangers.
“It will be interesting to see if the Nationals also explore deals for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who has another year left on his contract. Last season, the Nats traded Lane Thomas in a similar situation to the Guardians for a package of prospects,” Camerato added.
He hasn’t been great this year with a .689 OPS and 96 OPS+, but he has hit 15 home runs and 14 doubles with 62 RBI.
In addition to those two players, utility man Amed Rosario, designated hitter Josh Bell and starting pitcher Michael Soroka could all generate interest on the trade market.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.