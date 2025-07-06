Two Washington Nationals Youngsters Selected to All-Star Game for First Time
The Washington Nationals don’t have a winning record, but they will have multiple players representing the franchise at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
MLB released the reserves and the pitching staffs for the American League and the National League on Sunday. The game is set for July 15 in Atlanta.
The Nationals will have two players in the game, including outfielder James Wood and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore.
Wood was among the Top 10 vote-getters in the outfield for the starting lineup but did not advance past phase one voting. Earlier this week he committed to participating in the home run derby. That always isn’t a precursor to being selected for the game, but Wood’s credentials were too hard to ignore for a back-up selection.
He’s been the Nats’ biggest power source this season, as he’s slammed 23 home runs and 67 RBI. He’s also slashed .288/.391/.553. This will be his first All-Star Game appearance in his first full MLB season.
Gore made the team for the first time even though he is 3-8 with a 3.11 ERA. With 131 strikeouts, he is among the leaders in baseball and is on pace for 200 or more strikeouts this season.
Kyle Finnegan was passed over for a second straight appearance. Even though the Nats non-tendered him after last season, he re-signed and continued to be the team’s closer. He has 18 saves in 23 chances, along with a 1-2 record and a 2.45 ERA.
He is considered a potential trade target leading up to the July 31 deadline.
They join the National League starters, which were unveiled earlier this week. The infield included Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
The starting outfielders are Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, right fielder Kyle Tucker and the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.