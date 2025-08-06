Nationals Prospect Andrew Pinckney Beginning to Fulfill MLB Potential
The Washington Nationals have a collection of young outfielders, some of which are among the best in the game.
James Wood was named an All-Star earlier this year. He, along with Robert Hassell III, were acquired in the Juan Soto trade in 2022. Jacob Young is considered one of the best defensive center fielders in the game. Daylen Lile has had his moments as a rookie. Plus, there is 2023 first-round pick Dylan Crews.
Add Andrew Pinckney to the list of potential outfield stars for the Nationals.
More News: Nationals Ace MacKenzie Gore Doesn't Hold Back Ripping Team's Recent Performance
Andrew Pinckney’s Great Week
Recently, Baseball America (subscription required) highlighted some of the best prospects in baseball based on last week’s action and Pinckney made the list as one of the best hitters.
From July 28-Aug. 3, he slashed .292/.357/.833, including four home runs and 10 RBI. He also scored five runs, had one double, two walks and struck out just three times.
In four of his six games last week he hit a home run and in three of those games he had at least three total bases in five of the six games.
This is his first full season at Triple-A Rochester, which puts him one step away from the Majors.
More News: Nationals Match Feat Not Reached in 22 Seasons in Loss to Athletics
Andrew Pinckney’s Season
His previous week has not quite been indicative of his season. In his first 95 games he’s slashed .240/.319/.406 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI. The home runs are a career high in a minor league season and he’s closing in on his career high in RBI, which was 50, set last season.
He continues to struggle with strikeouts. After registering 167 strikeouts last season, he already has 114 this year. It’s a swing-and-miss rate that could hold back when he earns an MLB promotion.
But, since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Alabama, he’s played at every full season rung of the minor league system and, with the Nationals building for the future, he could be an option late this season.
More News: Nationals Star Jacob Young Wins Prestigious Heart and Hustle Award
Pinckney’s MLB Chances In 2025
Whether Pinckney gets a Major League call-up this season will depend on a couple of factors. The easier route would be to wait until rosters expand on Sept. 1 and Washington promotes him.
The other route involves an injury or a lack of production from one of the other outfielders on the MLB roster. The Nationals have four outfielders on the active 26-man roster —Hassell, Lile, Wood and Young. A fifth, Crews, is on the 60-day injured list and is on a rehab assignment.
The Nats could demote either Hassell or Lile, who have minor league options, to make room for Pinckney. Or another injury could open up a spot.
If Washington makes a move, it will have to create a space on the team’s 40-man roster, as Pinckney’s contract would have to be selected from Triple-A.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.