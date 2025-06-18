Nationals' Recent Implosion Means Veteran Selloff at Trade Deadline Is a Must
After getting off to a surprisingly decent start to their 2025 campaign, the Washington Nationals have suffered a massive implosion over the last several weeks, placing them once again near the bottom of the totem pole in the National League.
Their brutal 10-6 drubbing on Tuesday night at the hands of the Colorado Rockies, who are easily the worst team in all of baseball this year, marked a season-high 10th loss in a row.
This latest embarrassing performance also pushed the Nationals' record to 30-43 on the year, completely erasing whatever small glimmers of hope remained from their encouraging start back in April.
More News: Nationals Have Had 'Both Disheartening and Predictable' Season to This Point
Washington's recent losing streak has also revealed a harsh reality' this team has no reason not to sell off whatever veteran pieces aren't integral to long-term success of the organization.
The Nationals have a promising young core finally coming into their own, and they represent the future of the franchise.
But as bright as that future may be, this team is still a ways away from truly competing.
More News: Washington Nationals Slugger Ranks Among Leaders in Power, Consistency at Plate
With 2025 being a wash, it makes the most sense for longtime general manager Mike Rizzo to cut ties with whatever players aren't going to play a key role on this team in two years time.
The Nationals have a number of players on expiring contracts, so these are pieces that make the most sense to move on from.
Electric closer Kyle Finnegan is the first name that comes to mind here, and he also represents the most valuable chip that Washington has to trade.
Other players who fall into this category are first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and starter Michael Soroka. While neither is as valuable as Finnegan, they will most likely draw at least some interest from contending teams looking to add depth.
Even guys like Paul DeJong, Andrew Chafin and Amed Rosario should all be on the chopping block if another team is willing to send over pieces that can help build towards the future.
Simply put, there is no reasonable explanation for the Nationals not to become sellers.
More News: Washington Nationals May Have Missed Out on Rafael Devers Blockbuster Trade
If they do undergo a fire sale, that likely means that Washington will finish with one of the worst records in the National League yet again.
But that shouldn't matter.
For the Nationals, everything should be about continuing to build around the core they have in place, and doing everything possible to ensure that when October of 2027 rolls around, they are finally ready to chase another World Series title.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.