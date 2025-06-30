Nationals Reveal Major Uniform Change, Become Latest Team to Add Jersey Sponsor
The Washington Nationals have announced a partnership which will put a sponsor on their jerseys and make them the 26th team to have that be the case.
According to a reveal directly from the team, the Nationals have partnered up with the American Association of Retired Persons, more commonly known as AARP, that has the organization's logo now featured on the right sleeve.
More News: Washington Nationals Superstar Ties Unlikely MLB Record in Victory over Angels
Before this new development, Washington was the only team in Major League Baseball which had both no jersey patch sponsorship as well as no stadium naming rights sponsorship, however one of those major dominoes has now fallen.
The team shared images of what the new look is going to be:
A report from Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post revealed that a multi-year contract between the organization and AARP has been agreed to.
More News: Washington Nationals Top Prospect Dazzles Early in Double-A Debut
For the big announcement, Washington brought in a big-time name to formally make the reveal and had arguably the most legendary player in the history of the franchise be the first to put on the new threads in Ryan Zimmerman:
The patch is going to be making its debut very quickly and be seen on the jerseys as soon as tomorrow night's series opener against the Detroit Tigers at home.
More News: Should Nationals Draft One of These Projected Fast Risers No. 1 Overall?
In reality, experience for fans is not going to change much just because the jerseys are now sponsored, however it is certainly very much a sign of the changing times in baseball as another team adds a paid logo on their uniform.
After the Nationals can no longer say their jerseys are not sponsored, the only remaining teams with blank sleeves are the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies.
More News: Potential Washington Nationals Top Overall Pick in Attendance for Angels Game
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.