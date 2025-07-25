Nationals Rookie Brady House Has Quietly Been Very Good Over First Month in MLB
With August just over the horizon and the dog days of summer in full effect, the Washington Nationals have remained one of the worst teams in all of baseball.
The Nationals will enter Friday night's matchup against the Minnesota Twins with an abysmal 41-61 record, a mark that ranks second worst in the entire National League behind the Colorado Rockies.
The only real silver lining to be found for Washington amid their futility this year has been the emergence of a talented group of young players who the team hopes will ultimately lead the organization back to postseason success.
Star sluggers James Wood and CJ Abrams have received a lion's share of the coverage in this regard, but there has also been another youngster who has quietly been finding his footing since his recent call up.
This would be rookie third baseman and former first-round draft pick Brady House, who made his big league debut back on June 16 for the Nationals.
House was promoted after lighting it up at the plate over the first couple of months down in Triple-A, and it hasn't taken him very long to find similar success at the MLB level, either.
In the 111 at-bats House has had since joining Washington, the 22-year-old has recorded a solid .274/.299/.387 slash line and has smashed a pair of homers, which included a 427-foot blast for his first career long ball back on July 12.
In addition to picking things right back up at the plate, House has also flashed his immense defensive potential over at the hot corner.
He's made several highlight reel-worthy snags already since being called up and has been a very solid defender overall at one of baseball's toughest defensive positions night in and night out.
House probably doesn't have the superstar potential that Wood does, but he has shown he is more than capable of being a very solid piece the Nationals can use as a another building block moving forward.
Things haven't been going Washington's way in 2025, and they are still probably a year or two away from truly contending again, but the emergence of House has served as another promising sign of things to come in the nation's capital.
