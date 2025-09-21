Nationals Breakout Rookie to Get More Looks as Potential 2026 Rotation Option
It's showcase time for the Washington Nationals as things continue to get ugly off the field. They were already in need of a new general manager and manager, but quotes from former employees of the team on Saturday show that things may have gone bad from the top down.
While the team on the field tries to drown out that noise, they want to see what they have in young pieces moving forward. Starter Brad Lord has been a standout, as has reliever Clayton Beeter. There is reason to have hope in a rebuilding team.
On Friday, it was announced that Mitchell Parker will be demoted to the bullpen after a rough second year of his career. Parker's 5.85 ERA across 30 starts has been overshadowed by a rookie, Andrew Alvarez, who interim manager Miguel Cairo wants to see more of, according to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.
Can Alvarez Earn a Rotation Spot Next Year?
From what has been a small sample size, it appears that the Nationals like Alvarez and he could absolutely win a rotation spot. He is part of the reason why Washington felt so comfortable moving Parker to the bullpen.
"We want to see Alvarez start a few more games with us. He's been doing a good job and we just want to see him pitch a little bit more," Miguel Cairo said.
The left-hander burst onto the scene with a historic outing in his debut, becoming the first pitcher in Nationals history to throw at least five scoreless innings in his debut. He followed it up with 4.2 innings where he allowed two runs in his next start against the Chicago Cubs.
His best start of his young career by far was his third starter, where he went six innings of scoreless ball while striking out five. He then earned his first loss in a blowup, six run (four ER) 3.1 inning start.
Even though his last start was poor, he should still be considered a contender for next year's rotation.
MacKenzie Gore will lead, followed likely behind Josiah Gray, a former All-Star and Brad Lord, who has been great this season between the rotation and bullpen. Cade Cavalli, a former first round pick, has had a solid year and could also compete for a role. After that, it's no mans land.
Jake Irvin has nearly a 6.00 ERA in 31 starts, Michael Soroka was traded and critically, both top pitching prospects, Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana, had surgery this year. Both prospects were expected to arrive in DC sooner or later and the possibility for next year was high.
That's where Alvarez comes in and why he's important to the rotation. He has proven that his stuff is good enough to get big leaguers out, he may just need to refine it. According to Camerato, Cairo wants to see the lefty mix his pitched and "overcome getting behind in counts."
If he can show he is able to make in-game adjustments, then he will be on the shortlist of names considered for 2026. Now he has the chance and the spotlight to do so.