Nationals Seek Breakout Arms in Starting Rotation as Season Approaches
With just a few days left in spring training, expectations for the Washington Nationals pitching staff are guarded but optimistic. The rotation features some young talent, making it an exciting time to watch them develop and see how they can elevate their performance.
MacKenzie Gore will take the mound on Thursday to host the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park for Opening Day. Following Gore in the rotation will be Jake Irvin, Mike Soroka, Mitchell Parker, and Trevor Williams. Throughout the season, the Nationals will also be monitoring DJ Herz, Cade Cavalli and Jarlin Susana.
Gore's development is a critical focus: Can he take the next step and become a true ace? Additionally, which pitcher will solidify himself in the number two role behind Gore? The Nationals are looking for a consistent starter who can consistently rack up quality starts and another pitcher eager to show off his abilities.
In the first edition of the Nationals' Spring Review, we discussed the offense and highlighted the potential of the outfield, particularly looking for CJ Abrams to advance in his career. Similarly, the rotation involves Gore in his third year, followed by talented pitchers eager to prove themselves.
So far this spring, the Nationals rank 14th in MLB with a 4.56 ERA, seventh in earned runs allowed (118), 20th in walks allowed (116), 26th in strikeouts (218), 18th in WHIP (1.46), and 10th in opponent batting average (.248).
MacKenzie Gore
Gore has shown signs of taking the next step toward being a true ace. In three starts, he has pitched 13.1 innings, allowing two runs (both earned) on 11 hits while walking five and striking out 14. He is on many pundits’ lists for breakout players, and his average velocity on four-seam fastballs (96.0 mph) places him sixth in MLB, interesting because he isn't a big guy and he doesn't throw with maximum effort.
Jake Irvin
Irvin has had a decent spring, though his numbers aren't impressive. At 28 years old, he needs to step up his game. The analytics support his four-seam and change-up combo, but allowing 16 hits in 16.1 innings is concerning. With eight walks and nine strikeouts, Irvin must find a way to limit baserunners while relying on his defense.
Mike Soroka
Signed by the Nationals in the off-season, Soroka, was looking for an opportunity to be a starter. Like Irvin, he has had a similar spring, not a big strikeout pitcher, control issues are hampering his effectiveness. Seven walks in 11 innings have inflated his ERA to 5.73, despite opposing batters hitting only .237 against him.
Mitchell Parker
The 25-year-old left-hander is in his second MLB season. In four games, including two starts, Parker has pitched 12.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits while walking four and striking out eight. With a low-90s fastball and splitter mix, his numbers suggest potential for a breakout season.
Trevor Williams
At 32, Williams is currently filling the back of the rotation. He has allowed 15 hits in 13.1 innings this spring, and while those numbers are subpar, his role is to eat innings for the team.
Other Options
Cade Cavalli just started throwing again last week. Otherwise, he may have had a chance for the fifth spot in the rotation.
Jarlin Susana started in the Nationals Spring Breakout game and showcased strong potential with a big fastball and sharp slider, though he struggles with location.
DJ Herz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after encountering issues this spring but remains on the radar for future spot starts.
This space will continue to monitor the Nationals' minor league system for pitchers who get off to strong starts. The 2025 season is about finding additional arms to support Gore, as much of the highly ranked pitching talent is young and at lower levels, presenting opportunities with the big club this season.