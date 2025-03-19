Washington Nationals Young, Talented Offense Ready for Next Challenge
With just over a week left in spring training, the Washington Nationals are gearing up for the start of the regular season.
Only a few roster battles remain, making this an opportune time to evaluate performances and highlight players who have stood out alongside those who may be saving their hits for April.
It’s no secret that the Nationals are in a rebuilding phase. This reality alters the tone of spring training and redefines what is truly important. Namely, the continued development of the many talented players in the Nats organization.
While other teams focus on determining their fifth starter or backup catcher for opening day, the Nationals are likely to employ many players throughout the season.
General manager Mike Rizzo is focused on compiling talent, but the next step is to develop that talent without rushing players. There are countless examples in baseball history of players, from Willie Mays to Jackson Chourio, who stumbled out of the blocks.
Currently, the Nationals sit in the middle of the Grapefruit League with an 11-11 record. This young team doesn't have many battles for playing time or roster spots as they prepare for March 27, when they host the Philadelphia Phillies.
Washington ranks 14th in MLB this spring with 132 runs scored, 21st in home runs with 23, but 11th in batting average at .264 and 19th in OPS at .747.
Catchers
Kiebert Ruiz will receive the majority of the innings behind the plate for the Nationals in 2025. The 26-year-old enters his fourth season, looking to improve upon his 2024 statistics. Ruiz is part of the future plans, although there are several catchers in the Nats' Top 30 prospects.
This spring, Ruiz has had a decent start, hitting .242 with an OPS of .804 and three home runs. Riley Adams will serve as the backup, but he has struggled, recording only three hits in 17 at-bats.
Infielders
All eyes are on shortstop C.J. Abrams, who is expected to take on a leadership role in the infield. While there is no doubt about his talent, his development also includes aspects like maturity. The potential for Abrams is to hit .260 with 20 home runs and significantly reduce errors, which is a tall order. However, he will have every opportunity to prove himself.
Two offseason acquisitions will man the corners: first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, acquired from Texas via trade, and third baseman Paul DeJong, signed as a free agent in February. Lowe is 29 years old, while DeJong is 31, placing them in a unique position as neither stop-gap veterans nor rising prospects.
DeJong has had the better spring, hitting .257 with an OPS of .829.
The surprise of camp has been second baseman Luis Garcia Jr., who is excelling with a batting average of .353 and an OPS of .964.
Outfielders
Aside from Abrams, the Nationals' outfield features a promising crop of prospects. Ideally, the outfield of James Wood, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews could be the backbone of the team for the next decade.
Expectations for these three are sky-high, but all possess immense talent. Nats fans are eager to see how these players develop this season.
Including the fourth outfielder Alex Call, this group is hitting .292 with a .956 OPS. Although the overall numbers are impressive, Wood’s individual performance has stood out. In 32 at-bats, he has a slash line of .344/.417/.844, with four home runs and an OPS of 1.261.
While Wood is thriving, Young is off to a slow start, seemingly holding back hits for a later date in March.
This team is transitioning from the development phase to competitive phase, but the biggest challenge is the strong presence of the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in their division, making it a tough environment.
Each night, Crews, Young, Wood and Abrams must focus on improving their performances. If they can enhance their play, and with two more prospects added next year along with one surprise player, Rizzo should be ready for a deal reminiscent of the Jayson Werth signing.