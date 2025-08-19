Nationals Set To Make Key Roster Move Following Nathaniel Lowe's Departure
The Washington Nationals have started to shape how they want their roster to look coming down the final stretch of the season.
While things will change again once the rosters expand from 26 men to 28 on Sept. 1, there was a clear directive announced by the Nationals for the rest of the year when they designated Nathaniel Lowe for assignment before ultimately releasing him.
Jose Tena was then optioned back to Triple-A Rochester, leaving Washington with five active outfielders in the mix as James Wood primarily shifts to designated hitter and the combination of Josh Bell and Paul DeJong were splitting things up at first base.
However, it seems like the latest roster decision will help stabliize things at first base.
Nationals Set To Promote Andres Chaparro
According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN, Andres Chaparro is going to be recalled by the Nationals as the corresponding move following Tena getting sent back to the minors. If and when that happens, it will be the 26-year-old's second stint with the big league club this season.
That might not excite the fanbase. Chaparro hasn't been great during his time in the Majors, slashing .205/.271/.394 across 37 games in 2024 and 2025 with four home runs and 15 RBI. He's also struck out 27 times compared to drawing eight walks in 132 at-bats.
There was some hope that it might be 20th-ranked prospect Yohandy Morales who would get the call since Washington seems so keen on getting a look at their young players. But if the 2023 second-round pick is going to make his debut at any point this season, it likely will come when the rosters expand.
In the meantime, Chaparro at least gives the Nationals another right-handed-hitting option and will allow DeJong to move back to his more natural infield spots across the diamond at third base and shortstop as needed.
This is also a major opportunity for Chaparro, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the trade deadline last year in a deal that sent pitcher Dylan Floro to the desert.
Chaparro has shown flashes of brilliance during his time on the farm, owning a career slash line of .264/.353/.468 with 115 total home runs and 442 RBI. He even has five straight seasons with double-digit homers, including three consecutive campaigns from 2022-24 where he hit 20-plus.
But it hasn't translated to the MLB level just yet for the slugging first baseman. The good news is that the 37-game sample size he has under his belt is small, so it appears like Washington is ready to see what he can do for the rest of the year as they figure out how he fits into the puzzle going forward.