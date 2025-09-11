Nationals Set To Send Star-Studded Group of Prospects To Arizona Fall League
The Washington Nationals won't be playing postseason baseball this year, but that doesn't mean the fanbase doesn't have something to look forward to during October.
That's because MLB Pipeline revealed the rosters for the 2025 Arizona Fall League, and the Nationals are set to send multiple star prospects to the showcase circuit as they get set to evaluate even more talent coming up their farm system.
With the Nationals expected the usher in a new regime when it comes to their baseball operations staff, that means these young players have a chance to turn some heads for whoever is going to be running the organization going forward.
- Seaver King, SS
- Ethan Petry, OF/1B
- Jake Bennett, LHP
- Sean Paul Liñan, RHP
- Sam Petersen, OF
- Pablo Aldonis, LHP
- Austin Amaral, RHP
- Jared Simpson, LHP
Nationals Sending Five Top 30 Prospects To AFL
Seaver King and Ethan Petry are the headliners of this group, with them being ranked seventh and eighth in Washington's pipeline, respectively. King was the 10th overall pick of the 2024 draft, while Petry was a second-round pick in 2025.
King has not had the immediate impact many expected, with him struggling to the tune of a .232/.286/.308 slash line with three homers, 17 extra-base hits and 24 RBI across 77 games at Double-A this season. Getting some work in the Arizona Fall League could help him get his career jumpstarted.
As for Petry, he's been impressive with Single-A Fredericksburg. He has slashed .287/.386/.414 with two home runs, six extra-base hits and 10 RBI across 24 games, drawing 13 walks while striking out 25 times.
Left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett and right-handed pitcher Sean Paul Linan are two arms to keep an eye on during AFL action, as Bennett ranks 11th in the Nationals' pipeline and Linan ranks 15th. Both have impressed this season, too, with Bennett dominating all year to earn a promotion to Double-A where his ERA is 2.88 across nine starts, while Linan has a 3.03 ERA across 19 outings (15 starts) despite struggles at the upper levels.
Sam Peterson is the fifth top 30-ranked prospect Washington is sending to the AFL. The eighth-round pick of the 2024 draft has slugged his way up to High-A, where the outfielder has slashed .297/.398/.490 with six home runs and 21 RBI across 44 games.
Nationals Paired With Four Notable Teams
Washington's prospects will team up with the prospects from the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Detroit Tigers to form the Scottsdale Scorpions.
Things get underway on Oct. 6 and will run through Nov. 15, which is the day of the championship game. The MLB has made some changes to the format this year, where all six teams will make the playoffs and the top two clubs will receive a first-round bye.
No Nationals prospects are ranked inside the top 100, and Kevin McGonigle of Detroit is currently set to be the only top 100 prospect on the Scorpions. But the Astros are sending four of their top 30 prospects, while the Tigers will send three and the Giants and Mets will send two of their top 30 guys apiece.