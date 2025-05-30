Nationals Star Closer Still Considered 'Up for Grabs' at Trade Deadline
Washington Nationals star Kyle Finnegan has been at the center of trade discussions since the start of the 2025 season, and logically so.
He's one of the best closers in baseball with a 2.29 ERA and 15 saves, tied for third-best in the MLB.
Many believed the Nationals could have one of the most exciting offenses in baseball, and at times, they have. And while the club's 26-30 record isn't something to laugh at, it's still poor enough to where the conversations around being sellers at the deadline can have a pulse before hitting the month of June.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released a list Friday morning of players who will be "up for grabs" at the July 31 trade deadline.
Unsurprisingly, Finnegan made the list.
While there are other bullpen pieces that could secure some decent trade value -- like Andrew Chafin and Jorge Lopez -- Finnegan would pack the biggest punch.
There are several bullpen arms having good years like Cole Henry, Jackson Rutledge and Brad Lord. But those guys are very young, and Washington will likely want to keep them around for the future to develop with their other young players.
There are several teams that could pursue Finnegan.
The Philadelphia Phillies seem like a real option after the suspension of Jose Alvarado. The Chicago Cubs have had bullpen issues all season despite their incredible start, so a fresh arm could be in order. The Detroit Tigers might not "need" to add anything to their bullpen, but with the farm system they have, they could certainly outbid several teams if they wanted to make a win-now move.
Finnegan will turn 34 in September and is an unrestricted free agent following this season after signing a one-year, $6 million deal to return to the Nationals, so it would be wise for the front office to get something back in return this time around after they held onto him in 2024.