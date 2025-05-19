Phillies Should Pursue Kyle Finnegan to Replace Suspended Jose Alvarado
With the recent news about the suspension of Jose Alvarado, the Philadelphia Phillies’ need for bullpen help has increased.
The Phillies have been on an excellent roll of late, making up a lot of ground on the New York Mets in the National League East. With Philadelphia sitting just 0.5 games back in the division, the franchise is going to be focused on trying to jump them in the near future.
So far this year, there have been a lot of positives about the outlook for the Phillies. The starting rotation has been one of the best in the league, even with Aaron Nola struggling and going on the injured list.
For the lineup, while there have been some inconsistencies, the unit is performing well of late, helping spark this recent good stretch of baseball.
Even though the team is playing well, it recently suffered some bad news. Star relief pitcher Jose Alvarado was suspended for 80 games, leaving a glaring hole in what was already a bullpen that likely needed some help.
Due to Alvarado not being eligible to pitch in the postseason also, Philadelphia will have to plan for his absence come October. Clearly after this news, the Phillies are going to have to make a move or two for some help in the bullpen.
Who Should the Phillies Trade For?
With a need for a high-leverage relief pitcher and possibly a closer, Philadelphia might look within its division for some help.
Due to the Washington Nationals once again struggling in the NL East, they will likely be sellers and could have one of the best relief options on the trade market to move.
All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan had a very interesting campaign in 2024, but he has been pitching well in 2025, making him a desirable trade target.
So far this season, the right-hander has totaled a 2.70 ERA and 14 saves in 17 appearances.
These are some strong numbers for Finnegan, and he would make a lot of sense for the Phillies to pursue.
The Phillies are certainly hopeful that the recent performance of Jordan Romano is going to be a sign of things to come as he looks to turn his season around. If he can become the All-Star caliber closer they intended him to be when they signed him, it would be a massive boost.
However, trading for a pitcher like Finnegan would give them some insurance if Romano can’t be trusted as the closer.