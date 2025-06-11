Nationals Star Has Does This More Times Than Any Shortstop Since 2023
Despite a lost to the New York Mets on Tuesday, star Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams had a stellar game.
Abrams stepped up to hit five times and he ended up with two doubles, a home run and was hit by a pitch.
Since 2023, he has gotten on base four or more times in a single game a total of 14 times. This is the most by any National League shortstop according to the official Nationals Communications.
For the 2025 season, Abrams is slashing .269/.338/.486. He has totaled 14 doubles with two triples and nine home runs.
The Nationals currently sit third in the division, but have been struggling over a prolonged stretch. They are on a three-game losing streak with a 2-6 record in their last eight contests.
Overall they sit at 30-36, a full 12.5 games behind the Mets.
Their struggles were expected coming into the season based on the stage of their rebuild and who they were slated to play in the loaded NL East and National League as a whole.
But the fact that Abrams continues to take the next step in his career is a great sign.
For a while, it seemed like he might not reach the ceiling of being a centerpiece of this Washington franchise. However, despite some low moments, he has looked the part these past couple of years.
Coming off his first All-Star Game selection in 2024, he is putting together an even better season this year and could be on his way to setting career-high numbers.
The fact that he has the most four-plus base games out of any National League shortstop since 2023 just highlights how talented he is and what his ceiling could be.
