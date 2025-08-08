Nationals Successfully Restock Minor League System With MLB Trade Deadline Deals
The Washington Nationals were one of the few teams that were clear-cut sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, looking to move as many veterans as possible in exchange for prospect capital.
There weren’t any blockbuster trades to be made, especially with the Nationals only listening and seemingly not seriously engaging in any trade negotiations that involved their ace, MacKenzie Gore.
But, they still made the most of what has been a down year, capitalizing on what was a sellers market in many ways.
All in all, Washington traded utilityman Amed Rosario, outfielder Alex Call, closer Kyle Finnegan, starting pitcher Michael Soroka and relief pitchers Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia.
They landed with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels, respectively.
Interim general manager Mike DeBartolo deserves a lot of credit for how well he did in a tough spot, taking over in early July after Mike Rizzo was fired along with manager Dave Martinez.
The Nationals received 10 prospects in return for the players they traded, including six who landed inside their top 30.
Only the Arizona Diamondbacks saw more prospects added to their organization’s top 30 with eight than Washington, which was tied with the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles.
Who was best prospect acquired by Nationals at MLB trade deadline?
However, only one of the players whom the Nationals received landed inside their top 10: right-handed pitcher Sean Paul Linan, who was acquired in exchange for Call.
But, some excellent depth was added to the organization with Eriq Swan, who is ranked No. 12, coming over from the Dodgers along with Linan.
Christian Franklin and Ronny Cruz, who were acquired for Soroka from the Cubs, are ranked No. 11 and No. 13 respectively.
Turning a player such as Call, who may have been squeezed out given how many young outfielders are pushing for playing time in Washington, and a veteran on an expiring contract in Soroka, into four top 13 prospects is excellent work by the front office.
This is a franchise that is in need of an infusion of talent because things just haven’t been clicking the last few years under the previous regime.
It was only six years ago that the Nationals were World Series champions, but it feel a lot longer ago given how dreadful the last few years have been on the field.
There has been a lot of losing, but the organization hopes that starts to turn around in the near future and some of the young players on the roster start to ascend and take their game to the next level.
