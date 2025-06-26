Nationals Top Prospect Promoted Again, Now Only Two Steps From MLB
The Washington Nationals have had a clear focus this season; developing their young talent to build a roster that can be dominant in the future.
While those players have struggled at the Major League level so far, the Nationals have managed to find some core pieces on their MLB roster and in their farm system who should be viable for the organization long-term.
One of the most notable ascensions from the minor leagues has been via their top prospect, Travis Sykora.
Initially anticipated to make his MLB debut sometime in 2027, he now he is on the path to being seen in The Show sooner rather than later.
According to Bobby Blanco of MASN, Sykora will now be promoted to Double-A Harrisburg, putting him only two steps away from the Major League level.
This comes only a little more than a month after he was promoted to High-A. This is a well-deserved rapid ascension, as he has been outstanding at every level of competition he has faced.
In six starts at the High-A level, he posted a 3-0 record, 1.21 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, .124 batting average allowed and 47 strikeouts to only eight walks. In 29.1 innings, he only gave up 12 total hits and four earned runs, which is incredible for someone who had only just been promoted to that level in May.
Now, he will have a chance to prove himself even further against improved competition. And if he can continue this dominant string of starts at this level, he could find himself knocking on the door of Triple-A in the near future.
