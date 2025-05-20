Could Nationals Help Their NL East Rivals by Trading Their Star Closer?
The Washington Nationals could find themselves in an interesting situation.
Their division rival Philadelphia Phillies have lost star reliever José Alvarado for 80 games plus the postseason due to a PED suspension, so they will be on the hunt for back-end bullpen help.
Kyle Finnegan has been in trade rumors for a handful of years, but it may finally be the time for Mike Rizzo and company to pull the trigger.
Finnegan has dominated opponents to start the 2025 season with a 2.70 ERA and 14 saves in 16 opportunities. Both of those blown saves came at the end of April against the New York Mets and Phillies.
He was the target of many trade rumors when Washington started to watch the Mets pass them for third place in the NL East last July. And when the deadline approached last year, Philadelphia reportedly poked around on Finnegan before turning to Carlos Estévez in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels for two of their top-30 prospects -- Sam Aldegheri and George Klassen -- who are now top-five prospects.
Finnegan could return quite a package for the Nationals since closer prices skyrocket when the deadline approaches.
The Phillies could very well come calling again this season, as its bullpen was a weak-point even before Alvarado's suspension.
They will get their dominant left-hander back in the middle of August, but again, he will not be eligible for the playoffs if they are to clinch a spot.
Washington and Philadelphia have not completed a trade since 2017 when the Nationals traded for Howie Kendrick -- who hit a massive go-ahead home run in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series -- in return for cash considerations.
The last time these two teams made a trade centered around a closing pitcher was in 2015 when Washington landed Jonathan Pabelbon, who was released in August of 2016.
History could repeat itself this time around, and since Finnegan is set to be a free agent after the season, getting back whatever they can should be the aim for the Nationals.