Nationals Young Sensation Hits Another Ridiculous Home Run Against Rival
The Washington Nationals have one of the youngest rosters in baseball, and headed into this season, the ceiling was always going to be determined by what their youngsters were able to do.
Understandably, most of the attention going into the year was on the team's top prospect; outfielder Dylan Crews.
After flashing some of his talent down the stretch of last season, he entered the year ready to take the next step.
However, the way things have gone, Crews has struggled and it's been a different young, exciting star who has captured the attention of not just Washington, but the baseball world as a whole.
Making a very solid debut over roughly half the season in 2024, James Wood came into 2025 ready to become a household name, and he has done just that.
Through the first two weeks of the campaign, Wood has slashed .275/.373/.627 with 14 hits and 11 RBI along with two stolen bases.
The most impressive facet he's shown thus far is his power.
He's five home runs and is just one behind the lead for all of Major League Baseball.
On Saturday, Wood did it again with an incredibly impressive opposite field shot that left even the announcers for the Miami Marlins home broadcast stunned:
Wood -- who was acquired in the Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres -- wasn't seen as the centerpiece of the deal since CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore were also sent over in the package. However, he might just end up being the top player the Nationals acquired in exchange for the face of their franchise.
Last season, Wood played 79 games and slashed .264/.354/.427 with just nine home runs, showing flashes of becoming a feared hitter.
This year, he has gone from showing flashes to absolutely dominating opposing pitching en route to putting up All-Star-like numbers over the first 14 games of the season.
The ceiling of this Washington team was always going to be determined by how ready numerous of their young stars were going to be.
Though the struggles of Crews have been unfortunate in terms of that ceiling to start the year, Wood has more than made up for it.
If he can keep up at the current pace he's on, not only is he going to be a legitimate candidate for MVP, but the Nationals may be capable of surprising people this season.