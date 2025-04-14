Nationals Young Talent Holds Key to Team Vaulting Up Watchability Rankings
In some fashion, the Washington Nationals have outperformed expectations in the early going of the 2025 MLB season.
What their starting pitching staff has accomplished has been quite impressive. MacKenzie Gore had a historic performance on Opening Day against the Philadelphia Phillies and is starting to look like the ace many envisioned when he was a prospect.
He is currently leading the National League with 32 strikeouts and a 12.5 K/9.
Mitchell Parker, who was good as a rookie in 2024, is performing at an even higher level with a 1.96 ERA across his first 18.1 innings. He is still struggling a little bit with walks, but has done a great job limiting damaging contact, surrendering zero home runs.
Another young pitcher, Brad Lord, was a surprise addition on the Opening Day roster. His path to becoming a Major Leaguer was unorthodox, as he spent the offseason working at Home Depot, but he performed in spring training and has been excellent out of the gate.
His spot start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, three shutout innings, was impressive.
In the lineup, the Nationals have All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams as one of their headliners. Left fielder James Wood isn’t far off from reaching the same level with his incredible blend of size, athleticism and raw power.
His garganutaun power potential has begun to shine in 2025, already with five home runs and three doubles to go along with three stolen bases.
Don’t forget about catcher Keibert Ruiz, who looks to have finally put things together and is realizing his immense potential.
There are other high-upside youngsters in the mix, such as right fielder Dylan Crews and center fielder Jacob Young.
Both have gotten off to painfully slow starts this year, but they are talented enough to be a part of the long-term plans. Crews just has to gain experience and Young is already a Gold Glove caliber defender; if he can produce near the league average at the plate, he will be a valuable player.
Their presence on the Big League roster is the driving force behind Washington making such a big leap up the watchability power rankings put together by David Schoenfield of ESPN.
They are No. 22 and on the rise with so much young talent.
“This team is a lot more interesting than it was in 2024, when Washington ranked last on the Watchability Index after starting the season with Jesse Winker in left field and Eddie Rosario in center,” he wrote.
What makes the future so exciting for the Nationals is that this young foundation is going to be built upon in the coming months and years with even more talented youngsters.
Third baseman Brady House, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop Seaver King, and pitchers Jarlin Susana, Travis Sykora and Alex Clemmey are the next wave and possess as much promise as the recent prospect graduates on the roster.