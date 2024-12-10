New York Yankees Eye Potential Washington Nationals Target Christian Walker
The Washington Nationals need power. They would prefer it be a corner infielder. First base would be a snug fit.
The player most connect to the Nationals is Pete Alonso, where that be rumor or sourced reporting. But a logical, lower-cost backup would be Christian Walker.
Well, if the Nationals are interested, they have competition from an old friend’s former team — the New York Yankees.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that the Yankees were among the teams that have reached out to Walker’s representatives in the wake of losing slugger Juan Soto in free agency to the New York Mets.
It’s not clear how far those talks have gotten. Losing Soto is a clear ding to the Yankees’ lineup. But they had a need at first base before the winter meetings.
Anthony Rizzo is a free agent and Ben Rice, their top first base prospect, got some run there last year after Rizzo suffered an injury. Rice only batted .171 with seven home runs in his time with the Yankees.
Walker might be a better short-term fit. The same could be said for the Nationals, who covet more power in their lineup.
Only the Chicago White Sox hit fewer home runs than Washington did last season. Walker could help in that regard.
He’s coming off a 2024 with Arizona in which he slashed 251/.335/.468/.803 with 26 home runs and 84 RBI. That’s six more home runs than Washington’s C.J. Abrams, who led the Nats with 20 home runs.
Walker has been on a three-year run when it comes to power. He hit 33 home runs in 2023 and a career-high 36 home runs in 2022. He also hit 29 home runs in 2019.
He’ll be 34 years old on Opening Day, so for the team that signs him it’s probably a two- or three-year deal with some opt-outs or escalators. He made $10.9 million last season.
The Yankees contacting Walker is a clear ripple effect of the Soto signing. Whenever the superstar signed it was likely to jolt the market into overdrive. It makes sense that the Yankees would move on to other targets. They have to replace Soto’s power in any way they can.
But Walker’s glove is just as potent. He’s won the last three National League Gold Gloves at first base and leads all first baseman in outs above average since 2019 by a wide martin. He is at 57 OAA while Carlos Santana is next at 23 OAA.
Whoever signs him gets power and a great glove. The Nationals need both next season.