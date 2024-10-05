Washington Nationals Fans Shouldn't 'Be Surprised' If Team Pursues Veteran Slugger
Three teams from the NL East division made the postseason this year, making the Washington Nationals feel that much further behind considering they finished 20 games under .500 for two seasons in a row.
The rebuilding process is still taking place for the Nationals, so they aren't panicking by any means, but it's also clear there are areas on this roster that need to be upgraded for this team to compete.
A high-end starting pitcher, reliable bullpen arms, a first baseman and true power-hitter have all been floated as possibilities for the front office to go after this winter, and the way this free agency class is shaping up, Washington could get what they're looking for.
When looking at first base options, the front office could knock out two of their needs by targeting a couple different players who are scheduled to hit the market, but it's two-time Gold Glover and star slugger Christian Walker who local radio host Grant Paulsen believes the Nationals will pursue.
Walker put together this third straight year with an OPS+ over the league average of 100, slashing .251/.335/.468 with 26 homers, 52 extra-base hits and 84 RBI that put his OPS+ at 121.
He's been incredible for the Arizona Diamondbacks since becoming a full-time player for them, and he should be able to cash in this winter.
The 33-year-old would be a great fit for Washington with his elite defense at the position and his ability to consistently hit for power and drive in runs.
Walker also knows what it's like to be a top prospect in a farm system, having been selected in the fourth round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles and climbing through their pipeline quickly.
Bringing that level of experience to the clubhouse would be perfect for this young group as they try to navigate their own careers that already saw CJ Abrams get sent down at the end of the season for breaking curfew.
It will be interesting to see how this progresses throughout free agency, but Walker should be someone who the Nationals have their eye on.