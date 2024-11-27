Washington Nationals Must Weigh Pros, Cons of Signing All-Star Infielder
The Washington Nationals are heading into free agency looking to make some needed improvements to a young team that on just 71 games last season.
While the future might be bright for the Nationals, this was the second straight year with just 71 wins. Even though 2024 felt different with a lot of young talent making an impact, the franchise desires an increase in the win column in 2025.
Coming into the offseason, one of the most pressing needs for Washington is to add a middle of the order hitter and a first baseman. The Nationals can certainly address those needs with just one player, as there are some good options available.
One player who makes a lot of sense for Washington is first baseman Christian Walker. The 33-year-old has been an excellent player the last few seasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he is considered to be one of the best first baseman available this winter. The Nationals should certainly be interested in pursuing him, but like most players, he doesn’t come without some risk.
Here are some pros and cons for Washington if they were to sign the talented first baseman.
Pros
There are a couple of obvious pros to signing Walker, as he would instantly upgrade the team at first base. For the last few years, the Nationals haven't gotten nearly the production they need for the position, and adding someone there will be important.
The slugger will not only also be able to help in the middle of the order, but he has won the Gold Glove for the last three years. Being able to hit 30 home runs and play elite defense at first base makes him arguably the most well-rounded first baseman available this winter.
Cons
While there are a lot of things to like about what Walker can provide, he would be a much more appealing free-agent target if he was a bit younger. At 33 years old and entering his age 34 season, that is certainly a worry.
The Nationals can mitigate some of that concern with the lenght of the contract. But, his ability to hit and play the field means he is likely to get several multi-year deals this winter. He won't get Juan Soto-type contract length, but a minimum of three years seems fair.
His WAR has dropped in the last two years, since he had a 5.0 in 2022, and it could be a potential sign of a decline. However, if he can continue to produce like he’s shown the last couple of years, it could be a great addition.