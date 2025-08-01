Padres Reportedly Tried To Acquire Nationals All-Star Pitcher
The Washington Nationals were an active team at the deadline but did ultimately hold on to one player who was seemingly highly sought after.
As expected, the Nationals were a busy seller ahead of the trade deadline, moving nearly all of their veterans on expiring contracts. The franchise is still going to be thinking about the future with the 2025 campaign being a failure once again.
Even though it made sense to deal their veterans, one player whom they were also listening to offers for was All-Star pitcher MacKenzie Gore. It has been a breakout season for the southpaw, and with a couple of years still under team control, teams were seeing if Washington would deal him.
According to Jon Heyman, one of those teams was the San Diego Padres.
The Padres were one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline, making multiple moves for high-quality talent. Even though there was some talk about them moving some of their veteran players, they are seemingly going all-in this year.
Them showing some interest is very interesting, and if they got him, they might have been more willing to deal starter Dylan Cease, who was linked to a few different clubs.
Gore was a top prospect for the Padres not too long ago, and he was part of the trade that brought Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego.
While the Nationals ultimately decided to hold on to Gore, his name is going to be one worth monitoring over the winter after drawing interest this summer.
