Phillip Glasser is Nationals’ Incredible Hitting Prospect Hiding in Plain Sight

Phillip Glasser's ranks in the system this year:



⚾️Hits - 1st, 110

⚾️Average - 1st, .313

⚾️On-base% - 1st, .385

⚾️Stolen Bases - T2nd, 26

⚾️OPS - 3rd, .805 https://t.co/2KmrspOiLV