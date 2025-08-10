Phillip Glasser is Nationals’ Incredible Hitting Prospect Hiding in Plain Sight
The Washington Nationals already have a shortstop they want to build around in C.J. Abrams. But they may need to make room for Phillip Glasser.
Now, that spot may not be shortstop. Abrams has already made an All-Star Game appearance and is on pace for another fine offensive season. Plus, Glasser is at Double-A Harrisburg and likely needs another year of experience before he’s set for a Major League call-up.
But Washington should keep a sharp eye on the 25-year-old Indiana product. The former 10th round pick from the 2023 MLB draft is having an epic season in the minor leagues.
Phillip Glasser’s Incredible 2025 Season
After Friday’s action for Harrisburg, the Nationals Player Development account on X (formerly Twitter) posted this about Glasser.
Yes, he led the entire organization in hits (110), batting average (.313) and on-base percentage (.385) after that game. He was tied for second with 26 stolen bases and was third with an .805 OPS.
The only player with as many hits at the Major League level as Glasser at the minor league level was James Wood. Abrams wasn’t far behind with 109.
His slash at Harrisburg in 91 games was .313/.385/.420 with six home runs and 34 RBI. He also has 54 runs, 14 doubles and three triples. He’s ripe for a promotion.
About where to put him once he reaches the Majors, he’s getting cross-training in left field and based on Saturday’s game he’s already mastered robbing hitters of home runs.
Incredibly, he is not ranked as a Nationals Top 30 prospect by MLB Pipeline. That should change soon.
Phillip Glasser in the Minor Leagues
After being selected in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB draft, he was assigned to the minors and in 18 games he slashed .310/.423/.414 with a home run and 10 RBI in 18 games.
In 2024 he played his first full season of pro baseball and ended the season at Harrisburg. He slashed .298/.392/.422 with eight home runs and 48 RBI.
He’s on pace to better all of those numbers by the end of this season.
Phillip Glasser in College
Glasser played the final two years of his college career at Indiana, before which he played three seasons at Youngstown State.
In his final year at Indiana he was No. 19 in the country with 95 hits and No. 42 in the country with 70 runs scored. He started 63 games at shortstop and reached base in 61 games. That included a 45-game on-base streak that was tied for the longest for the Hoosiers since 2005.
He was named a second-team All-Big Ten shortstop and helped the Hoosiers reach the NCAA Lexington regional. He slashed .357/.444/.515 with seven home runs and 48 RBI. He also had 19 doubles and a triple.
