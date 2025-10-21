Player From Nationals' 2019 World Series-Winning Team Gets First MLB Manager Job
The Washington Nationals are still trying to figure out their own managerial situation.
After dismissing Dave Martinez in the middle of the season, Miguel Cairo took over on an interim basis. There were some positive developments with him in charge, but there was nothing that suggested he should take over on a full-time basis. Still, new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni previously stated that Cairo is in the mix for the job.
In all likelihood, the Nationals will bring in a new skipper to take over and lead this new era of baseball for the franchise forward, with the goal being to replicate the success they had under Martinez and previous executive Mike Rizzo when they won the World Series in 2019.
Kurt Suzuki Hired as Next Manager of Los Angeles Angels
Speaking of that infamous team, a notable player from that roster was just named the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Kurt Suzuki was hired in that role. This comes after he served as special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian for the last three seasons.
The 42-year-old spent 16 seasons in the majors as a catcher. He retired at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign as a member of the Angels and jumped into the special assistant role in March of 2023.
Suzuki was most known for his time with the Oakland Athletics, the team that took him in the second round of the 2004 draft after he led Cal State Fullerton to a College World Series championship earlier that year. However, 2019 wasn't the first stint he had with Washington.
The first time he was with the Nationals came in 2012, when the Athletics shipped him to the nation's capital in the midst of that season. After being acquired for minor league catcher David Freitas, he slashed .267/.321/.404 across 43 games.
Suzuki began the 2013 campaign with Washington, but in an ironic twist, he was shipped back to Oakland in the midst of that season after he struggled with a .222/.283/.310 slash line across 79 games in a split role.
The second time the Nationals brought Suzuki into the fold was much better for everyone, as he slashed .264/.324/.486 during the 2019 regular season and hit a home run in Game 2 of the World Series.
Now, the 2019 champion has been tasked with leading Los Angeles going forward as they try to become a playoff contender in the American League.