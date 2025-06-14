Proposed Nationals Trade Swaps Shutdown Closer for Power-Hitting Dodgers Prospect
The Washington Nationals brought back their star closer after non-tendering him early last offseason, and it looks to have been a great investment.
Another trade deadline looms closer and the Nationals look to be in position to be active sellers once again.
Washington has shown some flashes at points this year, but it seems clear that they are still not ready for a major postseason push.
They have one of the better closers expected to be made available in Kyle Finnegan.
Finnegan was an All-Star for the first time last year, and he has been even better in 2025. He should be inquired upon by most contending teams that need an extra bullpen arm.
Not only could he be a nice bridge at the position, but he could also be a reliever who could impact winning in the playoffs.
That is, if he keeps playing like this.
One team that makes perfect sense for Finnegan is the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
After an offseason of spending and hype, it looks like the Dodgers still need some help in the bullpen. That is especially true now that Evan Phillips is lost for the year due to Tommy John surgery.
A potential deal between the two teams would see the Nationals sending Finnegan to Los Angeles in exchange for a prospect package of infielder Logan Wagner and right-handed pitcher Patrick Copen.
Finnegan has posted a 2.25 ERA with a 1.250 WHIP, 21 strikeouts and 18 saves. Washington is 21-3 in games that he has pitched in.
He is not a strikeout machine and has a tendency of playing worse in the second half, which may make some teams wary. But he is certainly worth the two prospects the Nationals would be getting back in this scenario.
The power-hitting Wagner would be the reason to do the deal for Washington.
He is a switch-hitting slugger that can hold his own against both sides.
The 21-year-old has posted a .234/.344/.341 slash line with nine home runs and 42 RBI. He is a potential answer at first base if they can continue to develop his bat.
Copen is a sweetener who has been a massive riser this season.
He has not shown the ability to control the ball at all, but he also generates a ton of strikeouts. The 23-year-old has 92 punchouts to 39 walks in 58.1 innings of work this season. He also has allowed just 29 hits.
His stuff needs work, but the potential is clear.
